Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.60. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

