Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys 97 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,872,000 after purchasing an additional 250,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $539.89 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $211.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $529.36 and a 200 day moving average of $542.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

