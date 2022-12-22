Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 4,534 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $130.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.60 and a one year high of $260.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.32 and a 200 day moving average of $161.04.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $336,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,655,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,122 shares of company stock valued at $28,735,207. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

