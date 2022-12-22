Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

