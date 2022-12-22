Howland Capital Management LLC Has $23.44 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.5% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.3 %

ADP opened at $247.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.