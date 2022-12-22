Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,930,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,869,000 after buying an additional 105,024 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,537,000 after buying an additional 158,869 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,747,000 after buying an additional 1,719,136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after buying an additional 79,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 427,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,036,000 after buying an additional 18,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.58. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.