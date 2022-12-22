Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 472 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 1.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $20,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $418.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.35. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $664.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

