Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 916 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $17,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,526,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,002,000 after purchasing an additional 79,090 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,253,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,904,000 after buying an additional 88,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,559,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,556,000 after buying an additional 89,415 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $152.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.75.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. HSBC decreased their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.