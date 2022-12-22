Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 635 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.93.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $233.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.52. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 752.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

