Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,887 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.9% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $45,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.1% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $539.89 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $211.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.