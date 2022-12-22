UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,495 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $527.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

