Montecito Bank & Trust Has $559,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

