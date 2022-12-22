Parcion Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

