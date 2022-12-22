Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE VZ opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $158.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

