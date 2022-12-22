Windward Capital Management Co. CA Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 2.1 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.