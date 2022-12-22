Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 2,797 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 237.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,851,000 after buying an additional 299,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $144.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average of $159.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

