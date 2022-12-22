Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 174.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,626,729,000 after purchasing an additional 125,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after purchasing an additional 689,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,376,207,000 after purchasing an additional 552,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde Stock Performance

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $328.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.51. The company has a market cap of $161.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

