Elk River Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,327 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $273.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.81 and a 200-day moving average of $289.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

