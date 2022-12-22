14,062 Shares in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GAN by 692.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 519,808 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 600.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 398,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 341,950 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of GAN by 13.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,110,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 134,418 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GAN by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 101,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. 28.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN Stock Performance

GAN opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $68.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.23. GAN Limited has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). GAN had a negative net margin of 43.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $32.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of GAN to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on GAN to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

About GAN

(Get Rating)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.