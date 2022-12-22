Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $44,000 in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LYG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

