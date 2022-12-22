ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Has $322,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,766 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $63,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $275.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

