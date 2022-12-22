Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $273.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.