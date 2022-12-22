Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 89,847 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,847 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $11,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average is $81.17. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $117.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

