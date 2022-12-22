Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 124.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,767 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 103.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $85.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

