NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6 %

NVDA stock opened at $165.01 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $313.30. The company has a market cap of $410.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,287 shares of company stock valued at $20,838,322 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

