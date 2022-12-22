Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $354.90 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

