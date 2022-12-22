Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,274 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,647,000 after purchasing an additional 654,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $187,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.45.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.34. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $163.47.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

