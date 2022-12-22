The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLX opened at $143.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.69.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

