Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $538.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $364.62 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.36.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

