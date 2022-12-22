Forsta AP Fonden Sells 9,100 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 131.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,884,000 after acquiring an additional 310,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $282.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $403.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.73.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

