Forsta AP Fonden Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after buying an additional 1,066,363 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,418,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,771,000 after acquiring an additional 244,027 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.66.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

