Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 29,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 98,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $102.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $138.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.37.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

