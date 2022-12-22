Resource Consulting Group Inc. Has $379,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 209.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.1% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.41.

Shares of TSLA opened at $137.57 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.89 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.87. The firm has a market cap of $434.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

