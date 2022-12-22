Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,260 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 286.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in Tesla by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 9,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.41.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $434.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $135.89 and a one year high of $402.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

