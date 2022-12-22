Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Boosted by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 35.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $174.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $337.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $114.41 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.