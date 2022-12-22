Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 66,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 61,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $319.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.46 and a 200 day moving average of $296.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $417.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market cap of $326.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

