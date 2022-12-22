14,694 Shares in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 913.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,300 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in shares of ABB by 3,098.9% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 644,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after acquiring an additional 624,764 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ABB by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,249,000 after acquiring an additional 403,624 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after acquiring an additional 203,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

NYSE:ABB opened at $30.47 on Thursday. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

