iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Holdings Cut by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,499,000 after buying an additional 108,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,615,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,982,000 after acquiring an additional 294,926 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,404,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 996,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,286,000 after acquiring an additional 444,135 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 698,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,102,000 after acquiring an additional 274,280 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $104.20 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.45 and a 12 month high of $107.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.01.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

