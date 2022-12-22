Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $646,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $400.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

