Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BIV opened at $75.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

