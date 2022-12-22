Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 685 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 525,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $139.41 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $170.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.93 and its 200 day moving average is $142.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

