Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,781 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 67,746 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average of $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $188.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

