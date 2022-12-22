Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.72.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

