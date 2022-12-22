Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Stock Position Increased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,626,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,821,000 after buying an additional 114,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 575,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,148 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 951,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,664,000 after purchasing an additional 59,825 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,481,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS NUMG opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

