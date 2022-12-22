Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes $484,000 Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the second quarter valued at about $558,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 4.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after buying an additional 177,041 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 9.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 148.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 143,749 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aegon from €4.70 ($5.00) to €5.00 ($5.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.90 ($6.28) to €5.70 ($6.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.50 ($5.85) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

AEG stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 73.65 and a beta of 1.15. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter. Aegon had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Equities analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

