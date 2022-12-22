Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 1,768 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in LKQ by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 181.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,700,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,870,000 after purchasing an additional 160,124 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 989,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,940,000 after purchasing an additional 133,036 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 168,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of LKQ opened at $54.36 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.