BLB&B Advisors LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average of $87.29.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

