Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.62. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.86. The company has a market cap of $219.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.