FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issued By Zacks Research

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas forecasts that the healthcare product maker will post earnings per share of $5.18 for the year. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

NYSE:ABT opened at $108.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day moving average is $105.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $188.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,396,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.4% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,612 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

