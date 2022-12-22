BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 8,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 18,453 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 72,009 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 42,761 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 63.6% in the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.6% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $86.92 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $85.41 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

